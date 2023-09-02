William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,451 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.45% of OPENLANE worth $21,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OPENLANE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in OPENLANE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OPENLANE by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in OPENLANE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in OPENLANE by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of KAR opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.64 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.