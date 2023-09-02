William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 94,802 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94,802 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.75% of Ducommun worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a market cap of $661.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

