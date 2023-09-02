Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Motco increased its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.