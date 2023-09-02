WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 850,056 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,452,000 after buying an additional 2,854,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 356,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.