WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 10,314 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,670 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,241.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 32.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

