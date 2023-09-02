WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.04 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 178.91 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

