WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.26 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of M.D.C. worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

M.D.C. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,382,941 shares of company stock valued at $61,414,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.