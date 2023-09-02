WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 164.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $541.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $517.19 and a 200 day moving average of $511.09. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.