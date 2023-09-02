WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,296 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of ONE Gas worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $1,119,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

