WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,829 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $162.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

