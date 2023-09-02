WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 70 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of CorVel worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CorVel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 14.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at $73,906,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,487. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $207.17 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $135.81 and a 52 week high of $228.94. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.52.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $190.25 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CorVel

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.