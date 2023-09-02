Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,238,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $76,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,700,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,087,000 after acquiring an additional 624,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 396,600 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOLF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $45.91 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

