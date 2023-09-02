Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Up 5.4%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 255,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 685,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XMTR. Citigroup raised their price target on Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Xometry Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $918.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of -0.06.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Xometry had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xometry news, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,434.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,434.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,361 shares of company stock worth $596,974 in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 11.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,434,000 after acquiring an additional 628,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,188,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,667,000 after buying an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,816,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,923,000 after buying an additional 447,638 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 706,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

