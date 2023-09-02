Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Xylem worth $25,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE XYL opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.