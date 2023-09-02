Yerbaé Brands’ (YERBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.75 price target on the stock.
Yerbaé Brands Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:YERBF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Yerbaé Brands has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.45.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
