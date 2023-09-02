Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

