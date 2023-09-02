Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials accounts for about 2.0% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of CSW Industrials worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.06. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.70 and a 1-year high of $190.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.83.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.04, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.04, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $159,614.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $2,650,088. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

