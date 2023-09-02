Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. 11,418,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,005,075. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.