Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 163,723 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,723 shares during the period. The Shyft Group makes up about 3.0% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.32. 284,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,986. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $570.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $225.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

In related news, Director Terri Pizzuto acquired 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $244,701. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela L. Kermisch purchased 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,297.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terri Pizzuto acquired 3,496 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,701. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,885 shares of company stock valued at $149,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

