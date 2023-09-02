Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 188 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 2.1% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $18,597,800,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Progressive stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,127. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.03.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
