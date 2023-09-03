100,741 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,985,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,242,767. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

