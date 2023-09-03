11,049 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.87. 511,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,555. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $438.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.75 and a 200-day moving average of $351.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

