124,495 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,000. Edison International accounts for about 1.3% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 46.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,784. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

