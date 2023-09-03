183,000 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 183,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,023,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 8.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,201,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after buying an additional 804,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,094,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

