1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.00

1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 23.85 ($0.30). 1pm plc (OPM.L) shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 210,788 shares trading hands.

1pm plc (OPM.L) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £21.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12.

1pm plc (OPM.L) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. It offers lease finance and hire purchase services, cash flow finance and business funding services, and business loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1pm plc (OPM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1pm plc (OPM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.