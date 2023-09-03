21,325 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LESL opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

