22,500 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. BHP Group comprises 2.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 485.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,982,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,920,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $58.26. 2,299,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

