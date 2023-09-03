2,646 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 185.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KLA Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $5.15 on Friday, reaching $507.02. 657,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,969. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.63. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $517.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
KLA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
