3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $113.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.45.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,213,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

