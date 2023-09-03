432 Shares in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novanta by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Novanta by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after buying an additional 206,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after buying an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $168.27 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

