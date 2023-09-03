47,500 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Acquired by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Extreme Networks comprises about 0.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $27.14. 1,878,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

