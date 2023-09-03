5,318 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Cryoport makes up about 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities downgraded Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 660,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,414. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

