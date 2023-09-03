57,121 Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Bought by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000. Integer comprises 2.3% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Integer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 291,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 23.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Integer by 1,422.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Integer Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ITGR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,550. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

