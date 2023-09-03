57,224 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,000. BridgeBio Pharma comprises 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,574,235 shares of company stock worth $54,622,379. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. 1,267,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.94. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.