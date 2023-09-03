603 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,114.89. 197,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,107. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,951.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,719.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.