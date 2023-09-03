6,743 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.3 %

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average of $175.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

