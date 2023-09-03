707 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 8.1% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Celanese by 55.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Celanese by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Celanese by 25.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 35,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE opened at $128.90 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $129.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CE

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.