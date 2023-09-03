9,188 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.91. 1,306,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,408. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

