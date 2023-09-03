9,765 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Essex Property Trust makes up approximately 0.2% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essex Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

NYSE ESS traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.88 and a 200 day moving average of $225.42. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $280.52.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

