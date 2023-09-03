9,929 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
LHX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.26. 919,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,559. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.62.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.07.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than L3Harris Technologies
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.