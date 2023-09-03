ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $673,187.44 and approximately $28.16 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,853.60 or 1.00033188 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000678 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $19.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

