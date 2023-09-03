Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.63

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.63 and traded as low as $11.35. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 99,978 shares traded.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.

Insider Activity at Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 19,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $223,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 19,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $223,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,048 shares of company stock worth $690,443 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $312,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

