AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Critical Survey

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ready Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Ready Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $108.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Ready Capital $403.38 million 4.69 $194.26 million $2.64 4.17

Profitability

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment.

This table compares AGNC Investment and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Ready Capital 40.49% 9.24% 1.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AGNC Investment and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Ready Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ready Capital has a consensus target price of $12.71, indicating a potential upside of 15.58%. Given Ready Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Ready Capital beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through three segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions; Small Business Lending; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment originates SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.