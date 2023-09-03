Aion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $160.53 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $160.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00155365 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00049640 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003857 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

