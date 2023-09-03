Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AL stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.68 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 18.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 1,222.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

