Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,012 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,206.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,206.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,359 shares of company stock valued at $125,188 and have sold 37,088 shares valued at $3,608,449. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.