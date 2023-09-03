Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATD. CSFB raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$72.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$54.12 and a 52-week high of C$72.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8797606 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.