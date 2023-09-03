Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.35% of Ally Financial worth $180,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Ally Financial by 167.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

