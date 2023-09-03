Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average is $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

