Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.63.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. SWS Partners raised its position in Ambarella by 15.0% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ambarella by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 16.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

